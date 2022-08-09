Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency Hosts 2022 Global Metaverse Conference & ASEAN-ROK Forum

BUSAN, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Busan Metropolitan City (Mayor Heong-Joon Park) and Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (President & CEO Mun-Seob Jeong) announced that the 2022 Global Metaverse Conference & ASEAN-ROK Forum will be held for Korean and international Metaverse businesses and Busan citizens at BEXCO from August 18 to 19.

The event will be hosted by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), and Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency (BIPA) to stimulate Metaverse business collaborations and exchange in the ASEAN-ROK (Republic of Korea) regions.

The Global Metaverse Conference will include lectures and discussions on Metaverse, NFT, and key industry trends as well as ways to collaborate with ASEAN under the theme of ‘Metaverse, the beginning of a New World’.

The conference will provide lectures with different perspectives of experts covering state-of-the-art Metaverse technology trends and its service application field, industry trend analysis, global and Korean market analysis, and the vision and challenge of the Metaverse. The policies on concept development will also be discussed regarding immersive content in the ASEAN markets and potential business collaborations.

On August 18, Metaverse-related global trends and strategies will be presented by speakers including Directors from AI computing companies NVIDIA and AMD, Hao Li, CEO of Pinscreen, an AI-based digital human technology company, and Dillon Seo, co-founder of Oculus and Korea Country Manager of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners.

On August 19, the ASEAN-ROK Forum will deal with the current state of Metaverse-related policies and market trends in the ASEAN-ROK region. There will also be expert discussions and panel sessions to find out potential ASEAN-ROK business collaborations.

“Metaverse has expanded into VR, AR, and XR businesses, and is expected to grow by 40% year-on-year over the next decade. We expect this event to serve as a venue to explore industry trends and to discuss various possible collaborations with ASEAN,” said Mun-Seob Jeong, President & CEO of BIPA.

Pre-registration is available on the website until August 11 (Thu). For more information on pre-registration and the event, please refer to the website (www.busan-metaverse.com)