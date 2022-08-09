Canned Vegetables: The Advantages and Disadvantages for Your Health and the Planet

Environmentally, fresh fruits and veggies come with very little packaging (especially at a farmer’s market!) whereas canned vegetables leave you with, well, cans. And if you aren’t recycling cans properly by cleaning them out and recycling them with like materials, it can contaminate a batch of recycling — so make sure to always wash your cans before tossing them in the blue bin.

Another environmental con is that some cans are lined with BPA, according to Stack Exchange. However, this isn’t as much of a problem as it used to be, as many cans are BPA-free these days.