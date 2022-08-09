Chiefs 1969 champion reunited with lost Super Bowl ring

A Kansas City Chiefs 1969 champion has been reunited with his lost Super Bowl ring. Former safety Jim Kearney said he noticed his ring was gone following a session on the driving range at the Shoal Creek Golf Course.Kearney said his finger was taped up, which may have caused the ring to slide off while he was playing. But it was in the parking lot, where Dylan Garcia stumbled upon the Chiefs gold.”It said ‘Super Bowl’ on it, didnt know if it was real or fake or not,” said Garcia. Garcia held on it until it was brought back to it’s legendary owner.”I’m glad he got it. I can’t imagine losing something that valuable,” said Garcia. Kearney says the ring represents all the hard work that went into winning the title. “When you look at this you think, ‘I must have been pretty doggone good.” said Kearney. He says for Garcia to find it and make sure it was brought back safely goes to show there’s plenty of good people out in the world.”It’s a blessing from the good man above,” said Kearney. The former safety played with the Chiefs from 1967-75 and spent 12 seasons in the NFL and AFL.This was the second time that Kearney has lost his ring. He also misplaced it in a Kansas City car wash in 2016.Kearney had four tackles in Super Bowl IV, in which the Chiefs took down the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.He is still tied for an NFL record with four interception returns for a touchdown in a single season. He played under number 46 while with the Chiefs. Kearney taught science for many years at Washington High School in Kansas, City, Kansas.

