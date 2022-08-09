China allies: China’s key allies as Taiwan warns of impending ‘invasion’

North Korea

Like Russia, China counts pariah nation North Korea among its allies, as they share a long-held “special relationship”.

They share political ties as two of the world’s last communist regimes, and their leaders have visited one another regularly in recent years.

Approximately half of China’s foreign aid budget goes to North Korea, and Chinese exports to the nation reached 2.8 billion in 2020.

The relationship is not hitch-free, as Kim Jong-Un’s nuclear programme and penchant for impounding Chinese fishing boats have created upset in the past.