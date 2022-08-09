Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A second chance at love! After a tumultuous first marriage, Christina Ricci found what she was looking for in husband Mark Hampton.

Before settling down with the England native, Ricci began dating James Heerdegen in 2011 after the two met on the set of ABC’s short-lived series Pan Am. The Casper actress starred as Maggie Ryan, while Heergarden, for his part, served as a dolly grip operator.

After two years of dating, Us Weekly broke the news of the twosome’s engagement in February 2013. The pair tied the knot in New York City that October and went on to welcome their first child, son Freddie, the following year.

Newlywed bliss, however, didn’t last for long. Ricci filed for divorce in July 2020 and Us confirmed less than a year later that a judge ordered Heerdegen to stay 100 yards away from the Yellowjackets star, stripping him of visitation rights with their son and dog after she accused him of domestic violence.

In the court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Now and Then actress alleged that the abuse began in 2013 and was heightened in 2020 after they were stuck in the house together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after calling it quits with the California native, Ricci began dating Hampton and the two announced they were expecting a child in August 2021.

“Life keeps getting better. 🎉,” the Sleepy Hollow star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her latest ultrasound. Hampton also took to social media to celebrate the good news, posting the same snap with a similar caption that read, “❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️.”

Two months later, the two tied the knot in a small ceremony and welcomed their first child together, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, in December 2021.

During an August 2022 episode of the “Unqualified” podcast, Ricci revealed to host Anna Faris that before meeting the A-list coiffeur, she wasn’t aware of what a trusting relationship looked like.

“I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I’m in now,” the Emmy winner said of her romance with Hampton. “I think a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for.”

Ricci went on to share that it’s hard to look back on her past entanglements with any type of fondness now that she’s found the entrepreneur. “And I don’t know if you can call [it] love, but I don’t think things that aren’t good for you should be called love,” she told Faris.

