Emergency crews rescue three from Yellowstone River Tuesday

Two children and an adult were rescued Tuesday on the Yellowstone River.

The trio was apparently tubing on the river between Blue Creek and the East Bridge. The Billings Fire Department Water Rescue Team, along with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, responded for the rescue at about 1 p.m.

The three tubers were found on the east side of near Riverfront Park southwest of Billings.

There were apparently no injuries.

Initial dispatch calls went out just after 1 p.m. reporting that at least several 12-year-olds had gone missing on the river.