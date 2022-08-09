Fayetteville Public Library in need of donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.( KNWA/KFTA)– The Fayetteville Public Library is in need of donations as they’re attempting to move on to phase two of their expansion process.

As Northwest Arkansas keeps on growing, the library wants to make sure it is keeping up as well.

They completed phase one of its expansion plan back in 2021, as they set a goal of $23 million for the expansion process.

To move on to phase two they will need to pay off the remaining balance of phase one to provide those new renovations for the public.

Phase two will include a genealogy program and a coding lab to provide real-world experience with an important skill.

“It will have a climate-controlled genealogy room where we have rare and single copy family heirloom texts; where you can come in and know that it will be safe there and your family’s history will be preserved,” said Lauren Husband of the FPL.

According to Husband, the Fayetteville Public Library is accepting donations at any time.

She says the library enjoys being a resource for the community to enjoy.