Firefighters swarm park as visitors evacuated and people told to stay indoors

Members of the public are being moved away from Central Park in Plymouth, Devon, following reports of a significant gas leak. Engineers are at the scene and a 150-metre cordon has been put in place while the incident is being investigated.

The park, one of the largest in Plymouth, was busy with people enjoying the sun as sweltering 30C temperatures hit the city.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, Plymouth Live says.

Several fire crews are present at the recreation space, which is near the Home Park area of the city.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Gas engineers are at the scene. Please continue to avoid the area at this time.”