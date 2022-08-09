Florida Tech Hires Olympia Jewett as Assistant Director for Athletic Partnerships and Promotions – Space Coast Daily

recently served as Director of Operations for UCLA Track & Field

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Tech Senior Vice President for Development Gary Grant is pleased to announce the hiring of Olympia Jewett as the Assistant Director for Athletic Partnerships & Promotions.

Jewett will work closely with the Senior VP for Development in the development of all athletic partnerships, as well as the Associate AD for Operations and Associate AD for Communications in creating the best possible experience for fans locally and worldwide.

“We are very excited to have Olympia join the team,” said Gary Grant, Senior Vice President for Development. “She brings passion and experience in athletics to Florida Tech. Olympia understands how athletics has an impact on students and benefits the entire community.

In her role, Jewett will develop and implement comprehensive partnerships and promotion plans to enhance revenue, increase attendance, and extend the overall brand of the Athletic Department.

“Olympia’s energy, organization, and passion for helping scholar-athletes achieve success in the classroom and in the competition were evident during our conversations,” said Jamie Joss, Director of Athletics. ”

Olympia’s competitiveness and drive to succeed will serve her well in developing partnerships and creating an exciting game environment for our students, staff, alumni, and community members.”

Jewett comes to Florida Tech after serving as the Director of Operations for UCLA Track & Field.

While at UCLA, she facilitated the equipment management and relations with various branding companies, coordinated all team travel, organized competitions, and served as the assistant meet director for home events.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Panther family!” Jewett stated. “This new state and environment have proven to be full of possibilities and I am anticipating greatness.

“In honoring tradition, I look forward to continuing the push for academic and athletic excellence, while also integrating myself into the community. I’m excited to call Florida Tech my new home. Thank you, AD, Jamie Joss, and Sr. VP of advancement, Gary Grant for this opportunity!”

Additionally, Jewett was an assistant coach at CSUN from 2015 to 2017 where she coached sprints, throws, jumps, and multi-events, and helped the Matadors win the Big West Conference in 2017.

A former Division I scholar-athlete, Jewett was a member of the track & field team at CSUN from 2010 to 2015.

As a senior, she was named the Big West Athlete of the Year after winning the conference heptathlon title.

She was also selected as the 2015 CSUN MVP and was an NCAA Women of the Year nominee.

Jewett graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Family and Consumer Science Education from CSUN in May 2015.

