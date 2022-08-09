Google to upgrade its New Zealand cloud computing service

Google says NZ customers will be able to benefit from less lag and improved data sovereignty.

Google has announced it will no longer treat New Zealand customers as if they were in Australia when providing cloud computing services, but is being coy about the specifics.

The computing giant has established “cloud computing regions” with their own data centres that customers can use to access its services in its 34 major markets around the world.

The usual advantages of having those facilities close by in a country are that it reduces lag, allowing cloud-based services to run faster, and can avoid the legal and regulatory complications some customers face when sending data overseas.

The company said it had now decided to create new Google Cloud regions in New Zealand, Mexico, Malaysia and Thailand.

However, it would not confirm that it would see it follow in the footsteps of rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft by building its own data centres in New Zealand.

The new cloud region would nevertheless reduce lag and allow Google customers to host their data inside the country, it indicated – which may suggest it has instead decided to partner with a local company to provide the extra services.

“Whilst this will not be a physical data centre, cloud regions are located within data centres that may be owned by Google, or by a third party co-location provider,” a spokesperson said.

“It will include the same hardware, software and operations found across our Google Cloud data centres.”

New Zealand customers would be able to run computing tasks in-country, “which is particularly useful for those in highly regulated industries such as financial services and the public sector where data sovereignty is integral”, she said.

Google would not discuss the size or the dollar-value of its planned investment.

“Bringing a new cloud region to Aotearoa shows Google’s increasing investment and will allow us to partner more deeply with local businesses, to deliver on our unique ability to bring enterprise and consumer ecosystems closer together,” country director Caroline Rainsford said in a statement.

Google’s major rivals in the cloud computing market, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, have previously committed to spending billions of dollars on local IT infrastructure.

AWS announced last year that it expected to spend $7.5 billion over 15 years building “world class computing infrastructure” in Auckland, including at least three data centres in the city.

It estimated that investment would create 1000 jobs and contribute almost $11b to New Zealand’s GDP over that period.

Microsoft is further ahead with its investment plans.

It announced in 2020 that it would be investing in New Zealand data centres that would add the country to its 59 cloud regions around the world.

It is currently building a large data centre at Westgate in Auckland and has signed up several anchor customers, including Fonterra, ASB, BNZ and Auckland Transport.