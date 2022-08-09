Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “American Horror Stories” Episodes 1 Through 3 Before

With a different chilling tale each week, we get different actors in every episode. For longtime AHS fans, there are a few alums you’ll likely recognize in all-new roles.
So if you’re curious who’s who in the first three episodes, I’ve got you covered. Take a look at my guide:
To start, Denis O’Hare plays Mr. Van Wirt
Kristine Froseth plays Coby
Houston Towe plays Otis “Spalding” Van Wirt
Gabourey Sidibe plays Jaslyn
Max Greenfield plays Bryce
Joel Swetow plays Dayle Hendricks
And finally, Anthony De La Torre plays Chaz
What have you thought about the new season of American Horror Stories so far? Share your review in the comments!
Source link