Hybrid Cloud 101: Hybrid Pros, Cons and Infrastructure Basics — Redmondmag.com

Hybrid Cloud 101: Hybrid Pros, Cons and Infrastructure Basics

Date: Tuesday, August 24th at 9 a.m. PT / 12 noon ET

Are you new to cloud computing? Or are you looking to extend your data center into a cloud provider for disaster recovery? In this session you will learn about the infrastructure approaches to building a hybrid cloud—starting with your network and how to manage and secure that. After your network, you will learn about other best practices around managing identities and securing resources in both your on-premises and cloud environments. You will also learn about the most common challenges faced in a hybrid cloud environment.

Here is the AGENDA for the summit:

9 a.m. PT / 12 noon ET

10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

Hybrid Cloud 102: Best Practices for Hybrid Cloud Security/Backup/Recovery

11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

The Next Wave of Apps Is Coming: Are you Ready?

