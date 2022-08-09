Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher joins House members’ letter opposing major banks’ abortion policies – Idaho Capital Sun

Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, joined 43 other U.S. House members to send a letter to the CEOs of eight major banks expressing opposition to the companies’ established policies of paying travel expenses for employees seeking abortions in other states.

Members of Congress sent the letter on July 20 to the CEOs of Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs and State Street Corporation, all of whom have announced policies that will cover travel costs for employees seeking legal abortions. Members of Congress already sent a letter earlier this year urging the U.S. House of Representatives’ chief administrative officer to cancel the Citi-backed credit cards provided to members of the House because of its abortion policy.

In the July letter, Republican members of Congress said the policies are not only morally wrong but also a violation of fiduciary responsibilities to shareholders.

“Ultimately, by your paying for these travel expenses, you are using the money and resources of your investors, your board, and your clientele to allow for abortion procedures to take place when many of these individuals may not wish for their hard-earned dollars to be used for abortions or access to abortions,” the letter said. “Your decisions allow you to pick winners and losers in a social policy debate rather than focusing on your shareholders’ and investors’ bottom line.”

It’s unclear if any of the bank’s leaders have responded to the letter. Fulcher announced he signed on to the letter in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Alongside my Republican colleagues, I am urging the CEOs of America’s major banks to reconsider their new policies regarding paid abortion travel, which goes against the beliefs of many of their customers, shareholders and investors,” Fulcher wrote.

Others in Idaho have also expressed opposition to companies paying for employees to travel for abortion care, including Blaine Conzatti, director of the Idaho Family Policy Center. Conzatti said he is working on legislation that would prohibit Idaho businesses from “furnishing” an abortion by paying for travel. Businesses within Idaho, including Chobani and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, have stated policies of paying for employee travel for abortions as well.

Other House members who signed the letter include Reps. Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina; Paul Gosar, R-Arizona; Matt Gaetz, R-Florida; and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia.