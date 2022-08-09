Is Netflix’s Alba Based on a True Story? Read On

Netflix’s Alba is slowly but steadily gaining some popularity. The show has gone to become one of the most-watched non-English television shows on the OTT platform and continues to intrigue people with its tragic and painful storyline.

A Spanish thriller, the series consists of 13 episodes in total and stars Elena Rivera in the titular character along with Eric Masip, Álvaro Rico, Jason Fernández, Pol Hermoso, Bea Segura, Candela Cruz and Jorge Silvestre. Looking at the cast one can say that it is made up of acclaimed and veteran actors as well as newcomers in the Spanish entertainment industry.

Alba revolves around the story of the titular woman who returns to her hometown with her boyfriend after a long time. On her return, she heads to a party only for her boyfriend to not show up there, ultimately. She then gets drugged at the party and raped by a group of men. She wakes up the next day on the beach to realize the horrifying truth about the events of the night but, is quite unable to recall the men’s faces or names.

As the story progresses, Alba is haunted by the memory of the night as she strives to obtain justice. On her journey, she experiences very many obstacles starting from her silence about the incident being brought by a wealthy family to her finding out something terrible about the people around her to facing death. Yet she continues with determination in the hope to put her offenders behind the bar for the henious crimes they have committed.

Watching Alba is definitely a hard pill to swallow, knowing what is playing on the screen is very well a truth in the lives of many women across the globe. However, the question of whether is Alba based on a true story might bug one real hard. Well, we have the answer right here.

Is Alba Based on a Real Story?

As real as the story gets with each episode passing by, Alba is actually not based on a real-life story. It is the book-to-screen adaptation of the novel by the Turkish screenwriter Vedat Turkali. The book is a national success and has already been adapted into a feature film in the year 1986 and has also been made into a TV Series.

There is also an Indian remake of the literature before this Spanish one arrived. The Turkish book title is Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?, which loosely translates to What is Fatmagül’s Crime?

You can watch the show, Alba, here.

