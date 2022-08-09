James Baxter

James Andrew Baxter, 81, a lifetime resident of Amsterdam, Ohio, passed away quietly on August 3, 2022, attended by his niece Marianne and brother-in-law Bob.

James was born on April 11, 1941, as the second child of Andrew and Dolly (Aldred) Baxter. At 8 years of age, James contracted Polio and lost the use of his legs. He was determined to not let this interfere with his life and learned to walk despite the doctors’ predictions. James led an active life, spending time traveling and hunting, an activity he enjoyed with his friends. He also worked as a pressman at Carroll Graphics in Carrollton. In his later years, James became active in genealogy and helped many people with their research in Carroll and Jefferson Counties.

James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Alyce. His is survived by his brother-in-law, Bob Boggess, niece Marianne (Cody) Burns, nephews Bob (Joy) Boggess, Dave (Cindy) Boggess and Tom (Alisha) Boggess. He is also survived by 8 grandnieces and nephews and a great grandniece and 2 great grandnephews.

Friends are invited to attend services for James at Dodds Funeral Home in Amsterdam, Ohio on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am, with a service at 11am. Interment will follow immediately at the Harlem Spring Cemetery.

While we will miss Uncle Jim, we are comforted by the knowledge that Jesus is coming soon, and we will soon be re-united with those we love.