On July 29, MetaUp Metaverse Brand Marketing Summit 2022 successfully held in Shanghai which organized by CC Global and metaverse media Metaverse-Family，co-organized by Nanjing Niushou Mountain Tourism and Culture District, Phoenix.com.

With the theme of “Meta-species, Meta-growth”, the summit covers multiple exciting content sections such as “New marketing changes under the awakening of Metaverse”, “Virtual digital human + NFT, fully empowering brand marketing”, “Immersive, virtual fashion brings a new paradigm of marketing”. The summit, which attracted more than 300 participants from domestic and international metaverse technology companies, web3, NFTs, Brands(luxury goods, fashion and apparel, automotive, real estate, beauty, food and beverage)、live e-commerce and cultural travel industries to discuss the exciting future of metaverse brand marketing.

At the opening ceremony, the president of China Advertising Association Zhang Guohua,and CEO of CC Global & Metaverse-Family Turf Huang, delivered a wonderful opening speech; Turf Huang said: among the three elements of “People, Product and Place”, Virtual space is particularly important, Virtual space bear the weight of gathering people: social scene, exhibition service scene, shopping scene, entertainment scene; only first Brings together popular, than Brand Marketing is valuable. At the present stage, there are still a lot of spaces to improve Virtual space, such as Average concurrent users、multi-scenario、Interactive Function etc. The day the virtual space product maturity will be the metaverse brand marketing booming.

A signing ceremony of key projects was also held at the summit, Nanjing Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone reached strategic cooperation with CC Global, Unicom Womusic, ylyato.com, SenseTime and cocafe.co, which will accelerate the high-quality and clustered development of Metaverse cultural tourism industry and build a Metaverse industrial base with Chinese characteristics.