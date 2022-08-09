Modern Warfare 2 2022 Vault edition price & all pre-order bonuses

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 comes out in a few months and the Vault edition price has been revealed along with all pre-order bonuses for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

MW2 is one of the most anticipated titles of the year and Activision has revealed that a multiplayer reveal is coming in September. In addition to this multiplayer reveal, Activision is releasing betas for fans to enjoy before the full game launches in October.

We cannot wait for the game to come out and mega fans will want to buy the most expensive edition to get the most bonuses.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | World Gameplay Reveal Trailer BridTV 10378 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II | World Gameplay Reveal Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/r72GP1PIZa0/hqdefault.jpg 1029089 1029089 center 13872

Modern Warfare 2 2022 Vault edition pre-order price and bonuses

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 Vault edition price is for Xbox and PlayStation is £99.99, and below are all its pre-order bonuses (via PSN store):

Modern Warfare 2 for PS4 and PS5/Xbox One and Series X/S

Early access to Open Beta

Ghost Legacy Pack in MW/WZ

Red Team 141 Operator Pack

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass (1 Season)

50 Tier Skips

Final Judgement Bundle

You can pre-order the Vault edition from the PSN and Microsoft store for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. As for PC, it is available on Steam where the VE costs £84.99.

Other editions and rewards

The other Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 edition you can buy on consoles is a cross-gen bundle for £64.99 which comes with the following:

Modern Warfare2 PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Early access to the Open Beta

Final Judgement Bundle

There’s obviously no cross-gen bundle for PC with the Standard edition on Steam costing £59.99. The Steam version doesn’t come with Final Judgement bundle, but pre-ordering will get you early access to open beta.

In other news, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Digital Event 1 Start Date/Time, How to Watch