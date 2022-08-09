Modern Warfare 2 maps – all multiplayer maps coming to the FPS

It might sound like an exaggeration but, no matter which era it’s set, a Call of Duty game’s multiplayer maps can often make or break the experience for players – and we don’t think Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is going to avoid that. We all have our favourites from Call of Duty games gone by, but will we find new love with the selection coming to Activision’s next entry? Here’s everything you need to know about all the Modern Warfare 2 maps coming to this FPS.

We know the Modern Warfare 2 release date is a little ways away, but that doesn’t mean we’re not all having the conversation about which of the new Modern Warfare 2 maps is going to be the best – and which older Modern Warfare series maps we’d like to see. We all know how much the Call of Duty community loves going toe-to-toe on Rust, right?

Well, while we can’t promise that iconic maps like Rust will see a return in Infinity Ward’s 2022 release, we can talk about a handful of confirmed maps that look to bring new and interesting locations to the Call of Duty universe.

Ahead of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and Warzone 2 reveal set of September, which we’re expecting to confirm at least one more map for the next Call of Duty game, here are all the leaked maps and all the confirmed Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 maps we know about so far:

Museum (6v6)

Farm 18 Training Facility (6v6)

Marina Bay Grand Prix (6v6)

Oilfield (6v6)

Esports Gym (6v6)

Dogtown (6v6)

Exhume (6v6)

Fallout (6v6)

Floating Bay (6v6)

Killhouse (6v6)

Lighthouse (6v6)

Luxury (6v6)

Mountain Town (6v6)

Narcos (6v6)

Favela Remake (6v6)

Terminal Remake (6v6)

Highrise Remake (6v6)

Shipment Remake (6v6)

Quarry Remake (6v6)

Sariff Bay (Battle)

Sa’id (Battle)

Shown to media and content creators during an in-person event in June 2022, Museum has been described as one of the larger maps core to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer experience – according to CharlieIntel. As the name might hint at, it’s going to see players fighting throughout a Spanish Museum. So, expect to see some unique environments in this location.

Call of Duty multiplayer games are no stranger to maps based in training facilities and it looks like Modern Warfare 2 isn’t going to be any different. This map was shown at an in-person event alongside Museum, with CharlieIntel confirming its existence with the suggestion that it’s going to “deliver on high octane action”.

This map, while teased for a while, was revealed during the CDL’s Championship Sunday on August 7. Set in and around the pit lane and paddock of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which Formula One fans will recognise from the Singapore Grand Prix, this looks like a night-time map set to introduce environmental hazards to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer through racing F1 cars.

As shared by ‘Espresso‘, a popular Call of Duty content creator, this is one of the leaked maps coming to Modern Warfare 2 – or, at least, a codename for the map. This could potentially be hinting at a Rust Remake, as Rust is set in a derelict refinery-type location, but take this with a huge pinch of salt.

This is the codename for another leaked map coming to Modern Warfare 2. At the moment, we don’t know what to expect from Esports Gym; however, the name would suggest that it could be set in a place where esports pros train and compete.

Dogtown is another codename for a leaked Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map. We don’t know what to expect from this map, but it could potentially feature a skate park in some capacity – with the name being inspired by Lords of Dogtown, a cult classic that follows the Zephyr Skateboard Team and the rise of the sport in the USA.

This is the codename for another leaked Modern Warfare 2 map. Again, we’re not quite sure what to expect from this map – and it might not even be coming to the game at all. However, the codename would suggest some sort of unearthing. So, we could see this map set in the uncovered ‘corpse’ of a large structure – a large ship or a building of some kind.

This is the currently-known name of another leaked map coming to Modern Warfare 2. We don’t know what to expect, but this map’s codename would suggest that it’s going to feature the fallout from a large explosion – possibly even nuclear fallout.

‘Floating Bay’ is another leaked Modern Warfare 2 map expected to be a six-versus-six experience. The current codename suggests that this could feature the floating villages of Halong Bay, Vietnam. However, take this with a pinch of salt until we know more.

Based on the leaks, it looks like Killhouse is going to be coming to Modern Warfare 2 as one of its’ core multiplayer maps. Originally, this map featured on Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare and was later added to Modern Warfare 2019 during Black Ops Cold War’s second season. We could see it return yet again, but take this with a pinch of salt until we know more.

This is the name of another leaked Modern Warfare 2 map and, as you might imagine, we’re expecting it to feature a lighthouse heavily. We don’t know what to expect – or whether this map will actually come to Modern Warfare 2 or not, so take it with a pinch of salt.

We don’t know what to expect from this map, at all, but it’s on the list of leaked Modern Warfare 2 maps – so, we could see it appear when the game releases late 2022. However, take this with a pinch of salt until we know more.

Mountain Town is the codename for a leaked Modern Warfare 2 map. We don’t have confirmation of this map yet, so take it all with a pinch of salt. There are a lot of towns on a lot of mountains around the world, so we don’t know what to expect just yet.

This is another leaked codename for an upcoming Modern Warfare 2 map. The codename could be a reference to the popular Netflix show Narcos, which made the term that refers to Drug Enforcement and Narcotics agents synonymous with the Colombian cocaine trade and cartels. Take this all with a pinch of salt until we know more, though.

According to Call of Duty leaker ‘RalphsValve’ a remake of Favela, a Modern Warfare 2 (2009) map, is coming to the new Modern Warfare 2. We don’t have confirmation of this addition, however, so take this with a pinch of salt.

Much like the above, RalphsValve has claimed that a Terminal remake is coming to Modern Warfare 2. This is another popular map from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) that sees players fighting in and around an airport terminal. This hasn’t been confirmed, so take this with a pinch of salt.

In a similar vein to the above, this is another map that has been supposedly leaked by RalphsValve. He is a reliable source, and a Highrise Remake wouldn’t be much of a surprise, but take this with yet another pinch of salt until we know more.

As a multiplayer map that has featured in almost every Call of Duty game since its initial release, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Shipment Remake in Modern Warfare 2. However, as this was leaked by RalphsValve, it should be taken with a pinch of salt, however reliable he might be as a leaker.

A remake of this medium-sized map has been supposedly confirmed by RalphsValve and, however unsurprising this might be, it’s worth taking this with a pinch of salt until we know more and see some confirmation.

According to CharlieIntel, this will be a larger map built for modes like Ground War – and it will share a POI with the new Warzone 2 map. This is something we saw with Modern Warfare 2019 and Verdansk, so it does not come as much of a surprise. However, right now, we don’t know what to expect from this location.

In a similar fashion to the above, we don’t know much about what this map will look like. However, CharlieIntel did suggest it’s going to be more urban than the aforementioned Sariff Bay. How urban, though? That remains to be seen.

Well, that’s all there is to it – all the confirmed and leaked Modern Warfare 2 maps we know about. Expect a lot more of this to get cleared up as we creep towards the Modern Warfare 2 early access and launch. If you’re more interested in the firepower behind this new Call of Duty game, you can check out the latest on all the Modern Warfare 2 guns right here.