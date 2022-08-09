‘Most upsetting call I’ve ever had’: Hamilton REJECTED role in $1.8b Hollywood blockbuster: Pit Talk

Lewis Hamilton has sensationally revealed he had to turn down a role as a fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick, describing it as “the most upsetting call” he’s ever made.

The seven-time world champion counts himself as a good friend of actor Tom Cruise, who played the lead role in the 1986 original and the recent Hollywood blockbuster that has grossed a whopping $AUD1.8 billion.

Hamilton recalls being invited to the set of one of Cruise’s movies as the starting point of their friendship.

“One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” Hamilton told Vanity Fair.

“He invited me to his set years ago when he was doing Edge of Tomorrow, and then we just built a friendship over time.”

Once Hamilton caught wind a Top Gun sequel was in the works, he was desperate to be involved given his love of the film as a child.

“So when I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I have to ask him,’” Hamilton said.

Tom Cruise bumps fists with Lewis Hamilton before the British GP at Silverstone. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

“I said, ‘I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.’”

Cruise obliged, but he wasn’t going to give Hamilton a cameo appearance.

Instead, the megastar wanted the Mercedes driver to be one of the fighter pilots.

There was just one catch: filming was set to take place during the back-end of the 2021 F1 season when Hamilton was locked in a tense battle with Max Verstappen for the world championship.

Knowing he had to turn down the chance of a lifetime, Hamilton was devastated when he made the call.

“I’m a perfectionist,” Hamilton said.

“The most upsetting call that I think I’ve ever had.”

F1 TRACK SET TO MAKE APPEARANCE IN … CALL OF DUTY?

Christmas has come early for the cross section of F1 and Call of Duty fans.

Infinity Ward, the developers of the video game, released a trailer that confirmed the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore will be a playable map in the latest edition of the famous franchise.

In an official statement, Infinity Ward confirmed the map would be playable in the Modern Warfare II Beta for fans to get a taste of what’s to come.

“The Modern Warfare II Beta is set to feature a robust multiplayer experience going beyond the Core 6v6 experience with a variety of meticulously designed maps of various sizes, and an equally impressive set of Modes, Progression experiences, and other aspects that will be more thoroughly revealed at Call of Duty: Next,” the statement read.

“In addition, we revealed a fly-through of Marina Bay Grand Prix, where combat occurs within the main infield of an urban race circuit, one of the 6v6 Multiplayer maps confirmed for the Beta.”

The pit lane in Singapore will look a little different in this year’s Call of Duty. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

There does not look to be any official F1 branding or names of the drivers, suggesting it is not an official partnership between them and Call of Duty.

Funnily enough, the worlds of F1 and Call of Duty have intertwined previously, as Lewis Hamilton was a non-playable character in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, released in 2016.

VIVA LAS VEGAS! F1’S FIRST DATE IN SIN CITY LEAKED

What happens in Vegas might very well have grand implications in the title race as the date for the Las Vegas GP has been leaked.

A Letter of Intent for the race between Liberty Media and the Convention Bureau was posted on Twitter and eagle-eyed fans noted the date.

The Las Vegas GP is slated to take place on November 18 and it would remain on that date until 2027 when the contract expires.

Based on the current F1 calendar, it would mean the race in Sin City would be the penultimate race of the season as the Abu Dhabi GP will take place on November 20 this year.