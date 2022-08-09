Netflix Top 10: ‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘Keep Breathing’ Follows at No. 2

Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” was watched for 69.5 million hours in its first three days of availability on Netflix, landing in the No. 1 position on the streamer’s Top 10 rankings during the Aug. 1-7 viewing window. Based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series of the same name, the series, which debuted on Aug. 5, follows the people and places affected by Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the Dream King as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Following in second place was the Melissa Barrera-led limited thriller series “Keep Breathing,” watched for 54.7 million hours in its first full week of availability after debuting at No. 3 last week. This week’s No. 3 position went to “Virgin River” Season 4, which was watched for 46.9 million hours after sitting in the top position the previous two weeks.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 dropped to No. 4 this week after spending the previous two weeks at No. 2. The season, now in its fifth week of full availability since the debut of Volume 2 on July 1, was watched for 44.8 million hours from Aug. 1-7. Season 3 took tenth place with 17 million hours watched, while Seasons 1 and 2 are no longer on the Top 10.

“Manifest” Season 1 landed at No. 5 with 36.7 million hours watched, its fifth week back in the Top 10 since reappearing during the July 4-10 viewing window. Previous seasons of the show also continue to perform, with Season 2 at No. 7 (21.3 million hours) and Season 3 at No. 9 (19.9 million). The show’s resurgence and popularity comes after it was added to Netflix in Latin America, India and the Nordic countries and ahead of Season 4’s premiere sometime this fall.

“Uncoupled,” the romantic comedy series from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star alongside Jeffrey Richman, appeared in the No. 6 position during its first full week of availability after its premiere on July 29. The series was watched for 26.5 million hours. Also making its chart debut this week was “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99,” a documentary series about the fires, riots and destruction that transpired at the famed music festival.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Aug. 1-7 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.