Nick Kyrgios opens up on going from ‘really dark place’ to tennis of his life

Nick Kyrgios couldn’t hide his happiness after winning the Citi Open as he admitted that just a year ago he was in a really dark place. Kyrgios, 27, defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 to win his second Citi Open title in Washington.

It was Kyrgios’ first ATP title since his 2019 Citi Open victory. Kyrgios, who earlier this year opened up about his battle depression and suicidal thoughts, has been playing the tennis of his life over the last two months.

“It’s just very emotional for me,” Kyrgios admitted after the final, per the ATP website. “To see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation. I just came out with great energy.

I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I’ve played so many good matches here, so I’m just really happy with myself. I’ve been in some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around.

There are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one.”

Kyrgios saw off Nishioka in straight sets

Kyrgios entered the Washington final as the absolute favorite and he gave no chance to Nishioka. It didn’t take long for Kyrgios to clinch the first break of the match, having broken Nishioka in the very first game of the match.

After breaking Nishioka, Kyrgios held on to his serve the rest of the first set to clinch the opener. Just like he started the first set, Kyrgios broke Nishioka in the first game of the second set. In the ninth game – when Nishioka was serving to stay in the match – Kyrgios earned his third break to complete a straight-set win. Kyrgios is now set to play at the Montreal Masters, where he faces Sebastian Baez in the first round.