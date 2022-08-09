One of Ryan Gosling’s Best Movies Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Movie fans everywhere are anxiously awaiting Ryan Gosling‘s turn as beloved boyfriend doll Ken in next year’s Barbie, where he and star Margot Robbie have already been making headlines with the film’s first photos. We’ve still got a whole year before Barbie hits theaters, but Netflix has you covered as a Gosling streaming hub until then. The actor recently starred opposite Chris Evans in The Gray Man, an action blockbuster that has just become one of Netflix’s biggest original films of all time. On the heels of that debut, one of Gosling’s best movies was also added to the Netflix streaming roster.

The film in question is 2016’s The Nice Guys, from writer and director Shane Black. The Nice Guys stars Gosling and Russell Crowe as two private eyes working in Los Angeles in the 1970s. Despite the fact that their personalities do nothing but clash, the two detectives are forced to work together after getting caught up in a surprising murder case.

The Nice Guys was added to Netflix this week, giving subscribers a chance to watch Gosling at his very best. Most of the new arrivals in August, however, arrived at the very beginning of the month. Here’s the full list of movies and shows that were added to Netflix to kick off the month of August:

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Big Tree City — NETFLIX FAMILY

