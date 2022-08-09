Opinion | A Big T.V. Hit Is a Conservative Fantasy Liberals Should Watch

“Yellowstone” fans may lean conservative, but the show’s creative force, Taylor Sheridan, has pushed back on the idea of it as a conservative prestige drama. “The people who are calling it a red-state show have probably never watched it,” he told The Times in 2019. “Yellowstone” sidesteps Westerns’ romanticization of the white imaginary. At dinner last week with my family, my 30-something-year-old Black lesbian cousins gushed about the show, although they prefer the show’s Native American characters to the Duttons.

“Yellowstone”’s West is multiethnic, multiracial and multi-class. There are Black cowboys and complex Native American characters. A pair of lesbians even make an appearance in season two (although there are no gay cowboys, and queerness prevails upon “Yellowstone”’s universe from outsiders). It is a credit to Sheridan’s street cred with rural audiences (and his smart casting of conservative favorites like Kevin Costner, Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw) that he has not been accused of wokeness.

Prestige television, which is an elite cultural object, is supposed to map onto our shared understanding of what counts as “elite.” Regardless of whether you agree with the classification, you have an idea of what other people mean by “elite”: urban, sophisticated and educated. In short, the things that “Yellowstone” skewers at every opportunity. The characters despise California and San Francisco in particular. Even Salt Lake City catches a few strays for being too citified.

The rejection of cosmopolitanism as a desirable attribute is more subtle, but present. The Duttons’ sociopathic daughter, Beth, is in a torrid love-hate relationship with her brother Jamie that borders on the erotic. She mocks his urbane tastes mercilessly while wearing Louboutins herself. The difference is she disdains the trappings of sophistication while Jamie desires them.

“Yellowstone”’s slow dialogue also rejects sophistication. The narrative plods even as the show’s many horses run. And the mood is dour; there aren’t many jokes. Those aesthetic choices implicitly argue for simplicity as a moral virtue, something John Dutton telegraphs when he tells a field hand that sometimes the world really is simple.

If the show rejects sophistication, it takes a hammer to education. There are few strivers in “Yellowstone”’s world. The show’s royalty grudgingly accept higher education as a strategic tool to beat the liberal do-gooders. The poor and disenfranchised don’t dream of going to college at all. One of the show’s primary Native American characters is a schoolteacher who becomes a professor. People on social media hate her for many reasons, but her college degree does not help. Straight married couples in the real world are more likely to consist of people with the same education levels than not. “Yellowstone” builds a safe space free of anxieties about assortative mating and educational competition.