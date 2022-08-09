Pets can compete to serve as Greensburg’s first animal ambassador

Greensburg community leaders have a new pet project underway.

They’re looking for the ideal animal companion to serve as the city’s first designated pet ambassador. The spotlighted pet will be selected this month through a contest including online and in-person segments.

The winning pet and owner will be invited to represent Greensburg at parades and other community events during the following 12 months. They’ll also receive prizes including a basket of pet-related gifts, an engraved silver charm, a pet ambassador bandana the pet can wear during public appearances and a photo of the pet wearing the bandana.

The pet contest is a joint effort of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, the Greensburg Business and Professional Association and the Petagogy pet supply store, supported by sponsorships from the Downtown Greensburg Project and businesses including Fotorecord Print Center.

The contest was conceived, in part, as an appropriate activity to tie in with the theme of this month’s Third Thursday Shop & Stroll extended shopping night: Dog Days of Summer, on Aug. 18.

But the contest isn’t confined to canines. It is open to any local pet that meets the guidelines.

“People love their cats and other pets as well,” said Elsie R. Lampl, a local attorney and co-owner of Petagogy. “We’ll see what we get in terms of contestants.”

John Stafford, acting executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, expects the Dog Days promotion will attract “a large community of residents who are always eager to incorporate their pets into their summer activities downtown.”

Pet ambassador contestants and their owners must reside within the 15601 ZIP code and they must be present for a final round of public voting Aug. 18 in downtown Greensburg.

Owners can enter their pet in the contest through Aug. 13 by visiting the Greensburg Business and Professional Association website at shopgreensburgpa.com and clicking on “Promotions.” There is no cost to enter.

A committee of members to be determined will review the entrants and select 10 finalists.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18, during the Third Thursday event, pet finalists will on hand at designated downtown businesses, where the public can meet them and cast votes for a preferred contestant. Each vote will cost $1, with proceeds benefiting the local Wayward Whiskers animal rescue organization and the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.

The winning pet will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25, during the Downtown Greensburg Project’s monthly Greensburg Night Market along Pennsylvania Avenue.