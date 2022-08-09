Richest Tennis Players In The World – CEOWORLD magazine

Tennis is one of the most-watched sports in the world, and there is no doubt about it. The popularity of the game has helped many sportspeople amass good endorsement deals as well as handsome compensation for their efforts. While players like Roger Federer and Serena Williams are considered the best in the game, there are other performers too who are known for their momentous wins.

Here below, we will check in detail about the wealthiest players who have created a name for themselves in the world of tennis.

Ion Tiriac

Net Worth: $1.7 billion

Ion Tiriac is a well-known former tennis player from Romania. He has won a total of $8.5 million in prize money and is also well-known for his successful business venture, Tiriac Group. In addition to all this, Tiriac is also a well-known professional ice hockey player of his time.

Roger Federer

Net Worth: $900 million

Roger Federer is a famous sports personality who hails from Switzerland. He began his career way back in 1999 and has acquired many iconic titles, including Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open. Because of his consistent performance and skills, he is often hailed as the finest sportsman and the highest-paid athlete in the media.

John McEnroe

Net Worth: $100 million

The next player on the list is John McEnroe, who has around 7 Grand Slam Single victories under his belt. Apart from his controversial career, the player is also known for securing a place in the International Tennis Hall Of Fame in 1999.

Novak Djokovic

Net Worth: $220 million

This Serbian sportsman started his professional innings in the year 2003. He has earned bronze medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and accumulated $119 million from tournaments. In addition to this, Novak Djokovic has 4 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open, and 3 US Open triumphs to his name.

Andy Murray

Net Worth: $100 million

Andy Murray is a well-known tennis player who hails from the United Kingdom. He has set a record of staying in the numero uno position for 41 weeks consecutively. During his successful innings, Murray has won prize money of $61 million, along with 46 singles and two double championships.

Maria Sharapova

Net Worth: $138 million

Next on the list is the Russian player Maria Sharapova. Hailed as one of the best female tennis players across the globe, she has in total 36 single and three double titles to her credit. Her illustrious career also includes a string of popular endorsements, apart from acquiring total prize money worth $38 million.

Serena Williams

Net Worth: $212 million

Serena Williams is often hailed as the best tennis player in the world! The world champion has won 23 grand slams and has been ranked No.1 by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks consecutively. In addition to this, she also serves as a prominent face for brands such as NIKE, Gatorade, PUMA, and Pepsi.

Pete Sampras

Net Worth: $150 million

Pete Sampras is a retired player who belongs to the United States. Just like other sportsmen, he has acquired most of his wealth from endorsements with companies such as Babolat and Pizza Hut. In his impressive 14-year career, Sampras has won 14 grand slam titles and acquired total prize money of $43 million.

Rafael Nadal

Net Worth: $180 million

Rafael Nadal is from Manacor, Spain, and is considered one of the finest tennis players in the world. His achievements include amassing $103 million from the game, which is a record in itself. The former No.1 player also endorses many million-dollar deals and sponsorships in a year. Andre Agassi

Net Worth: $145 million

Andre Agassi is a former sportsman who bid farewell to the game in 2006. In his entire career, he has won 60 singles and one doubles title. Apart from winning prize money worth $31 million, he also signed deals with noteworthy brands like Nike and Adidas during his professional innings.

Track Latest News Live on CEOWORLD magazine and get news updates from the United States and around the world.

The views expressed are those of the author and are not necessarily those of the CEOWORLD magazine.

