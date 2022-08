Royal Mail strikes: Union declares war on bosses ‘raking in billions’ – walkout CONFIRMED

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said over 115,000 staff will form the biggest strike of the summer so far to demand a “dignified, proper pay rise”.

Walkouts will take place at the end of August and the start of September. The first this month will be held on Friday, August 26 and the second on Wednesday, August 31. Meanwhile, in September, another two walkouts have been confirmed on Thursday, September 8 and Friday, September 9. It follows a recent ballot for strike action which saw members vote by 97.6% on a 77% turnout to take action.

According the the union, Royal Mail management introduced a two percent pay rise, which it believed would lead to a “dramatic reduction” in workers’ living standards because of soaring inflation. CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink. “There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve. “We can’t keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

“When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758m in profit and shareholders pocketing £400m, our members won’t accept pleads of poverty from the company. “Postal workers won’t meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain. “They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again. “The CWU’s message to Royal Mail’s leadership is simple – there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay.” READ MORE: EU break-up now inevitable – Hungary and Poland won’t be bossed

It comes after the UK is set to experience further disruption from train strikes this month while pay disputes continue. Rail unions Aslef and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) confirmed the walkouts will go ahead in response to what they’ve described as Network Rail’s “paltry” pay offers. The planned industrial action will see over 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 14 other train companies walk out for 24 hours on three days, while TfL workers will walk out on one. Speaking of the planned strikes, Mike Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: Let’s nail a Tory lie. Wage rises aren’t fuelling inflation. Excess profiteering is. But the Government isn’t asking companies to cut profits or dividend payments to help manage inflation. Wages are chasing prices, not putting them up.”