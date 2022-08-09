Russia strips jetliners for parts amid sanctions squeeze; Moscow halts U.S. nuclear inspections

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley met with his counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at the Arctic Chiefs of Defense meeting on Monday.

“The military leaders discussed lessons learned from ongoing Arctic operations, cooperation between nations and the shared commitment to the international rules-based order,” according to a Pentagon readout of the meeting.

“In coordination with allies and partners, the U.S. seeks to preserve the Arctic region as a space free of conflict, where nations act responsibly and where economic and energy resources are developed in a sustainable, transparent manner,” the readout added.

A meeting of the Arctic Council was postponed earlier this year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was previously slated to chair the international forum until 2023.

Earlier this year the Arctic Council’s seven other member countries – Canada, Finland, Denmark, the United States, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – agreed to boycott any meetings in Russia.

— Amanda Macias