Russia strips jetliners for parts amid sanctions squeeze; Moscow halts U.S. nuclear inspections

March was the deadliest month of Russia’s war in Ukraine, UN says
People stand amid newly-made graves at a cemetery in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the settlement of Staryi Krym outside Mariupol, Ukraine May 22, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner said that March was so far the deadliest month in Russia’s war in Ukraine.
There were more than 3,100 civilian casualties and 2,400 injuries due to the conflict in March, according to data compiled by the UN.
Total civilian casualties from 24 February to 31 July 2022 as compiled by the United Nations.
U.N. Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner
In total, the United Nations has confirmed 5,401 civilian deaths and 7,466 injuries in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the UN office wrote in a report.
The human rights office added that the majority of casualties and injuries were reported in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
— Amanda Macias
Chairman Milley meets with Arctic Chiefs amid Russia’s absence
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022.
Win McNamee | Reuters
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley met with his counterparts from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at the Arctic Chiefs of Defense meeting on Monday.
“The military leaders discussed lessons learned from ongoing Arctic operations, cooperation between nations and the shared commitment to the international rules-based order,” according to a Pentagon readout of the meeting.
“In coordination with allies and partners, the U.S. seeks to preserve the Arctic region as a space free of conflict, where nations act responsibly and where economic and energy resources are developed in a sustainable, transparent manner,” the readout added.
A meeting of the Arctic Council was postponed earlier this year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was previously slated to chair the international forum until 2023.
Earlier this year the Arctic Council’s seven other member countries – Canada, Finland, Denmark, the United States, Iceland, Norway and Sweden – agreed to boycott any meetings in Russia.
— Amanda Macias
‘Autocracy is on the march around the world,’ Secretary Austin warns
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a news conference with U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact group at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2022.
Yves Herman | Reuters
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and warned that “autocracy is on the march around the world.”
“A military exists to serve its people and not the other way around. Militaries must play their legitimate role. That means defending human rights and protecting the rule of law, not toppling civilian governments or wallowing in corruption,” Austin said during a change of command ceremony in Germany.
“That’s especially important now when autocracy is on the march around the world,” he said, adding that Moscow has shown its willingness “to sow chaos and threaten the rules-based international order.”
— Amanda Macias
More than 10 million people have now fled Ukraine
A Ukrainian boy walks past temporary beds at a refugee center in Warsaw on April 19.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
More than 10.5 million people have crossed Ukraine’s border and left the country since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR, said.
Most are now elsewhere in eastern and central Europe, with Poland, Russia, Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Slovakia taking in some of the largest numbers of refugees.
Moscow says it has taken in many Ukrainians and claims none of the arrivals were forced, though Ukrainian and Western officials as well as some activist groups say that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children, were forcibly deported and taken into Russia against their will.
— Natasha Turak
Ukraine reports heavy Russian shelling in frontline cities
Pisky, a village on the outskirts of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, has been seized by pro-Russian forces, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
Gaelle Girbes | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Ukrainian officials reported heavy shelling across frontline towns in the country’s eastern Donbas region, particularly in Donetsk.
“The situation in the region is tense – shelling is constant throughout the front line … The enemy is also using air strikes a great deal,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, the regional governor of Donetsk, was quoted by The Guardian as saying on Ukrainian television. “The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding.”
Russian forces have taken a majority of the Donbas region, including essentially all of Luhansk and roughly half of Donetsk, according to analysts and officials. They have seen success in their assault toward the eastern town of Bakhmut, the U.K.’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday, but have made relatively slow territorial gains elsewhere in the Donbas in the last 30 days.
— Natasha Turak
Russia halts U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenal
Moscow announced the suspension of a setup that enabled Russian and American experts to inspect each other’s nuclear weapons facilities, which had been agreed upon as part of the 2010 New START treaty.
The mutual inspections had initially been suspended over safety precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Russia now says that U.S. sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine are the reason, as they prevented Russian inspectors from traveling to the U.S.
“There are no similar obstacles to the arrival of American inspectors in Russia,” a statement from Russia’s foreign ministry said. “The Russian Foreign Ministry raised this issue with the relevant countries, but did not receive an answer.”
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said: “The United States is committed to implementation of the New Start Treaty, but we keep discussions between the parties concerning treaty implementation confidential.”
Analysts say the decision to stop U.S. inspectors from traveling to Russia is a major blow to arms control efforts.
— Natasha Turak
Zelenskyy urges Western countries to ban all Russian citizens from entry
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging Western countries to ban entry for all Russians, as part of his call for broader sanctions on the country.
Zelenskyy called for the ban in an interview with The Washington Post, saying borders should be closed to Russians because they “are taking away someone else’s land.” He added that Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”
Large numbers of Russians have left their country since the invasion of Ukraine began; some to escape the effects of sanctions, and some out of opposition to the war and fear of Moscow’s crackdown on dissent. Specific numbers of those who have fled Russia are not available, but estimates have placed the figure in the high hundreds of thousands, if not higher.
In this photo illustration, a screen showing president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before the members of the international tribunal in The Hague. He accused the Russian authorities of war crimes and international terrorism.
Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Several Western countries offer asylum for Russian dissidents including journalists and activists, and asylum applications have soared since the war began. While North American and much of European airspace has been closed to Russian aircraft, Russian citizens can still apply for visas to any of those countries.
Moscow dismissed Zelenskyy’s demand as irrational, with the Kremlin saying that any attempts to isolate Russians will be futile and that Europe must decide whether it has to pay for Zelenskyy’s “whims.”
— Natasha Turak
Russia is stripping airplanes for parts amid sanctions-induced shortage
Aeroflot Russian Airlines and Rossiya Airlines jet aircrafts at Moscow-Sheremetyevo International Airport.
Leonid Faerberg | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Russia has started stripping jetliners of spare parts they can no longer obtain from overseas due to Western sanctions, Reuters reported, citing several anonymous sources.
The majority of Russia’s jetliner fleet is made up of Western passenger planes, and one fairly new Airbus 350 as well as a Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 are already being dismantled, Reuters wrote.
Sanctions imposed by Western countries after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February have cut many of Russia’s business links to the countries it previously traded with, and have prevented its airlines from being able to get maintenance and spare parts in the West.
— Natasha Turak
Russia launches Iranian satellite into space via Kazakhstan
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Iranian satellite “Khayyam” blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan August 9, 2022, in this still image taken from video.
Roscosmos | Reuters
Russia launched an Iranian Khayyam satellite into orbit from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, which it operates. Some Western officials suspect that Moscow will use it to aid in its efforts for the war in Ukraine before allowing Iran to fully control it.
Tehran has rejected such assertions, and Iran’s space agency over the weekend said that Iran would be in charge of the satellite “from day one.”
The launch comes about three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
— Natasha Turak
More ships carrying grain depart Ukraine, Turkish defense ministry says
An aerial view of the Turkish-flagged ship “Polarnet” carrying grain from Ukraine is seen at the Derince Port, Kocaeli, Turkiye on August 08, 2022.
Omer Faruk Cebeci | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Two more ships carrying grain have left the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, Turkey’s defense ministry said, in an incremental continuation of a deal brokered by Ankara to lift the Russian blockade on Ukraine’s ports.
One of the ships, which set sail for South Korea, is carrying 64,720 tons of corn, while the other is transporting 5,300 tons of sunflower meal to Istanbul, the defense ministry said, according to Reuters.
Four other vessels departed Ukraine in previous days and are anchored close to Istanbul awaiting inspection, the ministry added.
— Natasha Turak
Russia makes incremental gains in the Donbas, Britain’s defense ministry says
Russian forces continue to gain ground in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, though more slowly than likely planned, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.
“Over the last 30 days, Russia’s assault towards the town of Bakhmut has been its most successful axis in the Donbas; however, Russia has only managed to advance about 10km during this time,” it wrote.
“In other Donbas sectors where Russia was attempting to break through, its forces have not gained more than 3km during this 30 day period; almost certainly significantly less than planned,” the ministry added.
Russian and pro-Russian forces currently occupy the majority of the Donbas region.
— Natasha Turak
No indications of increased or abnormal radiation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, U.S. official says
A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022.
Alexander Ermochenko | Reuters
The U.S. has seen no indications of increased or abnormal radiation from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following Russian missile strikes near the facility, a White House National Security Council official told NBC News.
The U.S. Energy Department and the National Nuclear Security Administration are monitoring radiation sensors at the Zaporizhzhia facility, the official added.
“Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous, and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine,” the national security official said.
— Amanda Macias
U.S. sends $4.5 billion in budgetary support to Ukraine
Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, assist with unloading humanitarian goods in support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in preparation of potential evacuees from Ukraine at the G2A Arena in Jasionka, Poland, on Feb. 25, 2022.
Robert Whitlow | U.S. Army via AP
The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, will provide $4.5 billion in direct budgetary support to the government of Ukraine.
The funds are expected to alleviate Ukraine’s acute budget deficits caused by the Kremlin’s war.
“These funds provided by the United States, through the World Bank, allow the government of Ukraine to maintain essential functions to its people, including social and financial assistance to Ukrainians further pushed into poverty since the start of the war, children with disabilities and internally displaced persons,” wrote the U.S. Agency for International Development in a statement.
The agency wrote that Ukraine would begin receiving the money this month.
— Amanda Macias
