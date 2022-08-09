Serena Williams’ huge net worth unveiled as she retires from tennis after 27 years





American tennis champion Serena Williams has today, August 9, revealed she will be retiring from tennis. In an article published in US Vogue’s September issue, the 40-year-old superstar shared that she will be moving “in a different direction” and will be relishing the “next few weeks” before giving up professional tennis for good.

Serena also announced the news on her Instagram. In an emotional post, she wrote: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. “That time is always hard when you love something so much. “My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle ‘highlights’ herself at public events – body language

Serena’s net worth is even higher if combined with her husband’s, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is worth $70million, or £58million. The couple live together just north of Miami in Florida, with their daughter Olympia. According to reports, the newlyweds bought the lavish mansion for £5.1million after their marriage in 2017. Serena has earned her fortune through tennis, having won Wimbledon an incredible seven times, but other commitments have also played a part.

In April last year, Serena signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studies that includes a docuseries about her life. Her journey to stardom is also documented in the 2021 film King Richard, which stars Will Smith, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton. Will plays the role of Venus and Serena’s father, while Saniyya is Venus and Demi is Serena. In the article published today by American Vogue, Serena told journalist Rob Haskell: “The best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” She added: “But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. “You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.” When she retires in a few weeks’ time, Serena’s tennis career will have spanned more than a quarter of a century. The Michigan-born star started playing professional tennis in 1995, when she was just 14 years old.