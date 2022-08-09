Shotgun fans annoyed with Warzone’s close-range meta dominated by “broken” SMGs

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 weapons with the highest K/D in Warzone that will reveal the weapons you need to use in Season 4 Reloaded.

Kill/death ratio has long been the metric Call of Duty players use to determine their skill. If you’re unsure of what this means, it’s quite simply how many kills you manage to record before you die yourself.

Website WZRanked.com has tracked the average K/D players have when using specific weapons, and from that, we can see what the highest K/D weapons are based on slaying potential.

We’re counting down the top ten Warzone weapons with the highest K/D ratios in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded as of August 9, 2022.

Highest K/D weapons in Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded

10. VLK Rogue – 1.13 K/D

The VLK Rogue represents a surprise inclusion on this list as the only Warzone Shotgun. At the start of Season 4 Reloaded it was on the receiving end of a buff that saw its K/D skyrocket to the top. However, it has since been nerfed and its 1.13 K/D has suffered as a result.

Unfortunately for Shotgun fans, its performance is expected to continue to decline, which should remove it from this list altogether before Season 5 arrives.

9. Volk – 1.14 K/D

While Vanguard SMGs tend to dominate close-range gunfights, the Volk must not be overlooked for its versatility. It performs admirably up close thanks to a fast fire rate, but it also has the ability to consistently win medium-range engagements.

Vanguard’s Volk Assault Rifle is one of the best sniper support weapons in Warzone at the moment with an impressive K/D of 1.14.

8. ZRG 20mm – 1.14 K/D

Due to the major Sniper changes that arrived in Season 3, longtime favorites like the Kar98k and Swiss dropped out of the Warzone meta. Instead, it’s the Snipers that retained their one-shot kill potential, like the ZRG 20mm, that boasts an elite K/D of 1.14.

7. Combat Shield – 1.17 K/D

This may come as a nasty surprise to most players but Vanguard’s Combat Shield sneaks into the list with a 1.17 K/D. Of course, the Combat Shield is a niche pick that only suits a particular play style.

Nonetheless, such an impressive K/D suggests that the Combat Shield role of baiting and luring enemies into traps could be a valuable one in Solos or a squad of expert players.

6. 3-Line Rifle – 1.17 K/D

The 3-Line Rifle is now established as the highest K/D Sniper in Warzone at 1.17. The fact that it ranks sixth overall across all weapons is a telling sign. It’s one of the few Snipers that can still one-shot kill players with headshots from any distance.

It also previously had its movement and ADS speed buffed which has seen it rise up the ranks.

5. Marco 5 – 1.17 K/D

The Marco 5 SMG was a new Season 4 weapon that made this list immediately. It is the final weapon stuck in a three-way deadlock with a K/D of 1.17. Thanks to its excellent mobility we have yet another Vanguard SMG that is deadly on all three Warzone maps.

The weapon is also unique in that it is the only SMG that can be dual-wielded thanks to the Akimbo attachment.

4. UGM-8 – 1.18 K/D

The UGM-8 takes the fourth spot on this list as a Season 4 LMG. It is the only LMG on the list and after players discovered how powerful the weapon’s burst-fire build was, it’s no surprise to see such an impressive K/D of 1.18.

The UGM-8 is a weapon that excels during long-range combat, which means if you prefer Caldera gameplay you’ll love the new LMG.

3. Armaguerra 43 – 1.29 K/D

At the moment, the Armaguerra is in a prime position to gun for the top spot with a 1.29 K/D. With the H4 Blixen’s recent nerfs set to impact the SMG, the Armaguerra could be considered the best close-range option in Warzone.

The SMG has incredible strafe speed and fantastic TTK, allowing it to dominate the SMG category. The Armaguerra arrived during Season 2 and if you haven’t unlocked it yet, you’re in luck as every post-launch weapon is now available to players for free.

2. KG M40 – 1.34 K/D

The KG M40 is perhaps the easiest Assault Rifle you can use in Warzone. If you struggle with controlling recoil, the KG M40 is the perfect long-range weapon to utilize in Season 4 Reloaded.

Despite recent nerfs, the KG M40 remains an absolute laser beam with a 1.34 K/D. As is the case with low recoil weapons, it doesn’t pack a powerful punch, but chances are you’ll be hitting most of your shots from distance.

1. H4 Blixen – 1.40 K/D – Highest K/D weapon in Warzone

The H4 Blixen arrived in the Season 3 Reloaded update and has dominated ever since. This weapon has a great TTK from close range, becoming one of the most reliable close-combat weapons.

This may be the last time we see the H4 Blixen occupy the top spot with a 1.40 K/D. Consecutive nerfs could see it relinquish its title of highest K/D weapon in Warzone Pacific Season 4 Reloaded.

That covers Warzone Season 4 Reloaded’s highest K/D guns to use. Also, check out our complete tier list and ranking of every Warzone gun.

Image Credit: Activision / Raven Software