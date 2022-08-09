Spain runs out of summer essential amid extreme heatwave – supermarkets limit sale

Spanish supermarket Mercadona, one of the biggest retailers, confirmed that they have limited the sale of ice to five bags.

The ice shortages are taking place in a few spots on the island, including the most popular tourist destinations.

Palma, Alcudia, Pollença and Magaluf are some of the most popular spots in Majorca.

President of the Balearic Islands Service Station Federation, Joan Mayans, explained: “At petrol stations, there is a very high demand for ice due to the high temperatures we are experiencing.