Stretch Your Dollar: Saving money on family pets

(WTNH) – Everything is expensive right now, and as you try and trim the family budget, remember there may be ways to save on your family pet.

News 8 can help you stretch your dollar with three simple tips:

Don’t be picky when buying animal accessories! Dollar stores, discounted TJ Maxx’s, or Home Goods stores sell great beds, bowls, or treats for cheaper prices

Comparison shop for animal medication Look for specialty online retailers such as PetCareRX and remember to look on Amazon or at Costco

Ask about a wellness plan Many veterinarians offer help with routine costs, shots, checkups, dental cleanings, etc.



