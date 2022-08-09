Stretch Your Dollar: Saving money on family pets

(WTNH) – Everything is expensive right now, and as you try and trim the family budget, remember there may be ways to save on your family pet.
News 8 can help you stretch your dollar with three simple tips:
- Don’t be picky when buying animal accessories!
- Dollar stores, discounted TJ Maxx’s, or Home Goods stores sell great beds, bowls, or treats for cheaper prices
- Comparison shop for animal medication
- Look for specialty online retailers such as PetCareRX and remember to look on Amazon or at Costco
- Ask about a wellness plan
- Many veterinarians offer help with routine costs, shots, checkups, dental cleanings, etc.
