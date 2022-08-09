Categories
Pets

Stretch Your Dollar: Saving money on family pets


(WTNH) – Everything is expensive right now, and as you try and trim the family budget, remember there may be ways to save on your family pet.

News 8 can help you stretch your dollar with three simple tips:

  • Don’t be picky when buying animal accessories!
    • Dollar stores, discounted TJ Maxx’s, or Home Goods stores sell great beds, bowls, or treats for cheaper prices
  • Comparison shop for animal medication
    • Look for specialty online retailers such as PetCareRX and remember to look on Amazon or at Costco
  • Ask about a wellness plan
    • Many veterinarians offer help with routine costs, shots, checkups, dental cleanings, etc.

Watch the video above for the full segment.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.