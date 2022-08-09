The 9 Best Compost Bins for Your Kitchen and Beyond

Who it’s for: People who want a simple way to get started with outdoor composting.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a composter with a lid.

If you’re looking for a durable, long-lasting compost bin for outdoors, a metal composter is your best bet. In Carr’s experience, plastic bins “don’t last very long and they tend to be small,” which is why he prefers using metal. The MTB Garden Wire Compost Bin is easy to assemble and provides lots of airflow to aerate your compost. It can be secured to the ground with four removable pins along the container’s edges so it won’t blow away in windy areas. Once you’re ready to harvest your compost, simply remove one of the pins and swing the panel open to easily shovel it out. We like that its slim, powder-coated steel frame blends in effortlessly with its surroundings. Plus, it’s lightweight and portable, making it easy to stow away or move to a different part of your yard if needed.

One disadvantage to this composter is that the spaces between the wires are on the larger side, so if you’re composting smaller materials, they’re more prone to slipping out of your pile. However, it’s nothing some fencing material or tarp can’t fix—it just requires an extra step to purchase the material and wrap the frame. This compost bin is also lidless, so if you find that it’s attracting the likes of deer, squirrels, and raccoons, you’ll have to cover it with a tarp regardless.

Despite those drawbacks, this outdoor compost bin is very well-made. It gives you a nice spot in your yard to dump your browns and greens, and thanks to its straightforward design, it can be used by composting pros and newbies alike. Plus, it comes in two sizes and two color options to best suit your garden.

Product Details:

Dimensions: 30 x 30 x 24 inches and 36 x 36 x 30 inches

30 x 30 x 24 inches and 36 x 36 x 30 inches Material: Steel

Steel Capacity: 95 and 140 gallons

95 and 140 gallons Color: Black or green

