The Most Beautiful White Sand Beaches in Florida

At the westernmost edge of Florida is Pensacola and its spectacular beaches, including Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key (Spanish for “lost island”). These beaches are so spectacular, in fact, that they’ve been ranked among the best in the U.S. by Dr. Beach, the Travel Channel, TripAdvisor, and USA Today.

But don’t take these experts’ word for it — plan a visit and discover them for yourself. Fifteen public, sugar-white sand beaches beaches spanning 18 miles in the Pensacola area are all yours to stroll, swim, sun, and savor.

Beachfront Stay: Margaritaville Beach Hotel, Pensacola Beach

Beachfront Eats: Laguna’s Beach Bar + Grill, Pensacola Beach; The Crab Trap, Perdido Key