Updated reporting guide to counter SDG woes

Sustainability standards setter GRI and the UN Global Compact have updated their guide to reporting on the SDGs. The new edition of ‘Business reporting on the SDGs: an analysis of the goals and targets,’ claims to be the most comprehensive inventory…
Become a community member of Environment Analyst and get access to:
2 articles of your choice to read for free every month from our Environment Analyst Global website
Weekly email newsletter
Free webinars and other exclusive content
Notifications regarding conferences and training
Latest jobs
Privacy: We take our visitors’ privacy seriously and will not share your information with any third parties without your permission. For details, please refer to our
privacy policy