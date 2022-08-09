WATCH Enormous explosion as Russian tank obliterated by US-supplied Javelin missile

Moscow’s military has suffered another blow after Ukrainian troops launched a successful attack using advanced Javelin missile systems. Startling video footage, captured by a drone in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, caught the huge fiery explosion which followed the missile strike. Smoke and debris is thrown high into the air above as the Russian tank is torn into shrapnel in a violent blast. The Ukrainian military has given credit to Javelin missiles, designed by the US, for the brutal destruction of the Kremlin’s military supplies.

The video was posted to Twitter by the Defense of Ukraine, an official account of the Ukrainian government, with an accompanying statement boasting of the devastation.

The caption read: “The 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army came to a conclusion that the newest Russian T-90 tank explodes much brighter than its outdated predecessors.”

The clip was also posted to a Facebook page linked to the Ukrainian armed forces with the caption: “The 93rd brigade continues to destroy the occupying forces in Ukraine.

“For your attention, a spectacular video of today’s Javelin shot at an enemy tank.”