Wish HBO Max was available in UK? Game of Thrones news will make Sky TV viewers jealous





Game of Thrones is one of the biggest TV shows of the past decade, however its final season was controversial to say the least. Besides a much derided ending as well as a common gripe among fans that the pace in season 8 was too quick, one of the biggest complaints about Game of Thrones’ swansong was the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell in episode 3. At the time it aired fans complained they could hardly make out what was going on in the climactic battle as the action on screen was too dark.

If you fell into this camp then HBO has just announced some exciting news which could help transform this epic episode. The Game of Thrones makes have revealed that its HBO Max service will be airing the entire eight season run of GoT in 4K and HDR. In the US every episode of Game of Thrones will be available to watch in “4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos” on HBO Max. While this is great news for fans Stateside, it’s not so great if you’re based in the UK. Despite first launching in 2020 HBO Max hasn’t made its way to Blighty, which is likely due to the deal Sky and HBO have in place.

Sky is the only place you can watch HBO content in the UK such as Game of Thrones, Westworld and Succession which all air on Sky Atlantic. If you’re interested in accessing HBO Max in the UK you can always turn to a VPN service – if you’re looking to sign up to a virtual private network then check out our guide to the best VPN deals available at the moment. It remains to be seen whether Sky could add this 4K Game of Thrones content to its own on-demand services in the future, but as of yet there hasn’t been any word on this from Sky or HBO.

Express.co.uk has contacted Sky for comment and to see if Game of Thrones will air in 4K on its platforms. The Game of Thrones news comes as the GoT prequel series House of the Dragon is about to air. The GoT prequel is set hundreds years before the events of the original Game of Thrones and will focus on the Targaryen civil war. House of the Dragon, which will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic from August 22, stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Paddy Considine (Hot Fuzz) and Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One).