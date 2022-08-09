Categories
Business

Your Guide to the Cast of ‘The Sandman’

Netflix’s new fantasy series The Sandman is a world of magic, dreams, and nightmares brought to life. Based on Neil Gaiman’s DC comic series of the same name, the show takes place in a world where personifications of phenomena like dreams, death, and desire rule over their own realms while working to keep balance in the mortal world. The 10 sprawling episodes revolve around the king of dreams, as he sets out to regain his power after being imprisoned for over a century.

The cast of The Sandman features dozens of characters spanning both the waking and Dreaming worlds, but there are some important names to remember as we dive into The Sandman‘s lore. Below are some of the people to know among the Endless, the living, and all the others.

The Endless

Tom Sturridge as Dream/Morpheus/the Sandman

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.