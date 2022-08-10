🌱Frontier Removes Eight Tampa Routes + Free Back-To-School Haircuts





Hello, everybody! It’s me, Carlos Hernandez, your host of the Tampa Daily — back in your inbox with all the most important things happening in town. Let’s do this…

Now, today’s weather: A t-storm around in the p.m.. High: 94 Low: 79.

1. State Attorney Susan S. Lopez, who was just sworn-in after the suspension last week of Andrew Warren by Governor Ron DeSantis, will seek the death penalty in the first-degree murder case of Hillsborough County school teacher Kay Baker of Lithia. Mathew Terry, 47, is accused in the murder. Warren announced the day before he was suspended that he would not seek the death penalty in the case. (Tampa Patch) 2. New Generation Barber Shop in South Tampa offered free haircuts for back-to-school season for those in need on Monday. Owner, Davis Nguyen, says he understands the importance of looking good for the first day of school. Nguyen calls his shop the “cornerstone of our community.” (ABC Action News)

3. Pasco County leaders have rejected a $250,000 spending measure for a new Feeding Tampa Bay center in Hillsborough County. Commissioners were upset about the sale of an old food bank funded with federal money to a private entity business. Commission chairperson Kathryn Starkey argued that Feeding Tampa Bay provides food for all food banks in Pasco County. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) 4. City of Tampa Solid Waste workers recently restored bicycles for a local non-profit organization that mentors teenagers called Take The Time. The bikes were set to be put in a landfill before workers salvaged them. Ten teenagers received bikes as part of the effort. (Osprey Observer) 5. Frontier Airlines is eliminating flight service from Tampa International Airport to eight cities as the airline industry experiences a rocky recovery from the pandemic. The eight markets that will be eliminated include Syracuse, Providence, Columbus, Dallas, Portland (Maine), Milwaukee and Green Bay. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Business Journal, Free: myq105) Today in Tampa: United Inventors Association – Roadmap to Success at Entrepreneur Collaboration Center. (10 a.m.)

UEFA Super Cup Viewing at MacDinton's Irish Pub. (2 p.m.)

Tampa Resources For Tenants Event . (5:30 p.m.)

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Weekly Tournament at Cool Stuff Games – Tampa. (6 p.m.)

Open Mic Night at Kava Culture Kava Bar. (8 p.m.)

Tampa has been named No. 2 in 2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities by WalletHub. It is the second year Tampa has ranked in this position, previously ranking first in 2020. (Tampa Patch)

by WalletHub. It is the second year Tampa has ranked in this position, previously ranking first in 2020. (Tampa Patch) Hamilton, Wicked, and To Kill a Mockingbird are coming to the Straz Center in downtown Tampa this season. (That’s So Tampa)

are coming to the Straz Center in downtown Tampa this season. (That’s So Tampa) City of Tampa is reminding residents that the city’s housing information line is available Monday to Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. to help connect residents with housing resources. ☎️ Call 813-307-5555 or visit tampa.gov/HCD. (City of Tampa via Facebook)

that the city’s is available Monday to Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. to help connect residents with housing resources. ☎️ Call 813-307-5555 or visit tampa.gov/HCD. (City of Tampa via Facebook) Tampa Police Department is asking the public for help locating Kasnija Barrett . She is 18 years of age and was last seen Aug. 6 at 1 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Elliott St . Her family is concerned for her safety. Contact police with any information at 813-231-6130 TPD case #22-319498. (Tampa Police Department via Facebook)

is asking the public for help locating . She is 18 years of age and was last seen Aug. 6 at 1 a.m. in the . Her family is concerned for her safety. Contact police with any information at 813-231-6130 TPD case #22-319498. (Tampa Police Department via Facebook) The City of Tampa and Tampa Fire Rescue announced the grand opening of Fire Station 25, an exclusive “rescue station” set to serve the Sulphur Springs community and the surrounding neighborhoods. (City of Tampa) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Events: Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (August 11)

Come Get HIRED! TAMPA BAY WORKS 2022 – Tampa Bay Job Fair (August 11)

Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (August 16)

