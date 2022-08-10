50 years at Yellowstone: Harlan Kredit is suspected longest-serving ranger in park’s history

LYNDEN — Nobody else in the world has ever achieved what Harlan Kredit recently did.
Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cameron Sholly asked around about whether anyone knew of a similar length tenure by another park ranger at the celebration of Kredit’s 50 years as a park ranger.
“All I know is that I look around, and other people I started with, they quit a long time ago,” Kredit said. “I don’t know of anyone else that’s worked that long.”
Kredit has been working there for exactly a third of the time Yellowstone has been an established national park. It became the world’s first-ever national park when the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act was signed into law in 1872, according to the National Park Service website.
Many of Kredit’s former friends and colleagues at the park attended the July 12 event, in addition to personnel from various divisions in the park and, of course, a lot of family.
“It was very humbling for me,” Kredit said. “We had this huge party on the shore of Yellowstone Lake, there was about 250 people there, about 70 of my relatives.”
Kredit received multiple awards for his service, including the Superintendent’s Outstanding Achievement award and the Superintendent’s Medal.
When he began at the park in 1971, Kredit didn’t have any plans in mind for how long he would continue to be one of the park’s many stewards.
“I had to pinch myself to really believe it was happening,” Kredit said. “I was never trying to go for some magic number, that was never my goal at all; turned out it was 50.”
Kredit brings a level of expertise and unique experience to the park that visitors and rangers alike won’t find anywhere else, according to Linda Young, the chief of Yellowstone’s Resource Education and Youth Programs Division.
Young has known Kredit for 45 of the 50 years that he has been a park ranger. Kredit has spent every season at Yellowstone Lake, and has become an expert on the area.
“Few have experienced the lake through so many decades of change, both natural and human-related,” Young said. “This in-depth experience and knowledge brings incomparable richness to Harlan’s interactions with park visitors, and with his peers and colleagues.”
Kredit’s deep connection to the outdoors is what drives him, and it shines through in his ability to understand the environments he engages with so frequently.
“Harlan is a naturalist in the best and richest sense of that word. He can identify birds, wildflowers, wildlife, trees and grasses, rocks and landforms, and connect them all to the broader story of a complex ecosystem about which our understanding continues to grow and change,” Young said. “It takes a love of natural history and enjoyment of spending time in the great outdoors to become a naturalist at the elite level of Harlan’s knowledge and skills.”
Reaching the 50-year milestone put everything in perspective. Kredit said he couldn’t help but reflect on all that has changed along the way, as well as what has remained the same.
Perhaps the most fulfilling for Kredit is that he four generations of his family now have connections to the park. His 15-year-old grandson recently began volunteering in the park system.
“In 1971, my first summer, my parents came here and visited,” Kredit said. “I have such great memories of going out in Yellowstone Lake in a little 14-foot boat with a gigantic 10-horse [power] motor on it. Which I thought that was a big motor at that time, going out fishing, and we caught so many fish. It was just a neat experience.
“Today, fast forward 50 years, I’m in a boat that’s two feet longer — a much better boat much bigger motor,” he continued. “I’m now with my grandkids and my daughter, and we’re fishing in the same place where I fished with my dad and mom 50 years ago. That is cause for reflection and thankfulness.”
He doesn’t know how many more summers he has left, but the rest of this season is certain. Kredit will take time to make a decision on years going forward once he has returned to Lynden in the second week of September.
Kredit is thankful for his family and particularly his wife, Linda. Without them, his isn’t sure this would have been possible.
“I don’t know about next summer. I have no particular intentions of retiring and this point. That’s a family decision that my wife and I have to make,” Kredit said. “I’m not prepared to say if this is the final season, yes or no, as a family we’re going to talk about it and make that decision later on.”
On Facebook, friends and family paid homage to Kredit’s achievement and commitment to the park. The tributes included a post from Rep. Liz Cheney, who represents Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.
“As the longest-serving Park Ranger in Yellowstone’s 150-year history, Harlan has helped to create a meaningful and educational experience for visitors,” Cheney said in the post. “Congratulations to Harlan Kredit for 50 years of dedication and service at Yellowstone National Park.”
The day following his celebration Kredit took 27 of his relatives up Avalanche Peak, a 4.5-mile hike that features more than 2,000 feet of elevation gain.
Kredit will continue to guide similar expeditions and explore while his health permits. It’s what brings him joy.
“I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors, ever since I was a little kid I loved to be up in the mountains,” Kredit said. “I like to hike and climb, so when I’m doing that I’m kind of in my element. That’s kind of what I like to do.”
