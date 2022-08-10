Categories
Entertainment

50 years at Yellowstone: Harlan Kredit is suspected longest-serving ranger in park’s history


LYNDEN — Nobody else in the world has ever achieved what Harlan Kredit recently did.

Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cameron Sholly asked around about whether anyone knew of a similar length tenure by another park ranger at the celebration of Kredit’s 50 years as a park ranger.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.