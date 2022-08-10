Answering the what-ifs in Kokomo’s past

Aug. 10—It was Jan. 15, 1844, when a man from Fort Wayne named Allen Hamilton deeded 640 acres of a place called Reserve No. 6 to David Foster, one of the area’s earliest pioneers and a friend to the Miami Tribe of Indians who were already settled here.

Two days later, the Indiana General Assembly created Richardville County (now Howard County) as the last-named county in the state of Indiana.

And in May 1844, Foster signed a title bond agreeing to donate 40 acres from his newly-acquired reserve to form the county seat, which was officially named Kokomo later that summer by county commissioners.

The name reportedly came from Chief Kokomo, also known as Chief Kokomoko or Koh-Koh-Mah, said to be a chief of the Miami tribe.

So, it’s easy to assume that Foster — due to his close relationship with the Miami — was the one who actually named the town.

But what if he didn’t?

That was a question local historian and writer Gil Porter posed Monday evening during a presentation titled “The Woman of the David Foster Family,” held in the basement of the Kokomo Howard County Public Library.

And though he admits it’s speculation on his part, Porter noted there is a strong argument to be made that it was actually Elizabeth Foster, David’s wife and the family matriarch, who gave Kokomo its name.

“The name appeared in Methodist church records in October 1843,” he told the Tribune. “That was the year before the county and county seat were even organized.”

It’s common knowledge that David wasn’t exactly a church-goer, Porter added, but Elizabeth was a staunch Methodist.

Kokomo’s Grace Methodist Church traces its own history back to the days of Elizabeth, Porter stated, with the church likely even holding its first services in the Foster family cabin.

And though it’s suggestive and can’t be 100% proven, the possibility that Elizabeth named the city is a nugget of historical information that wasn’t there before, Porter said, which is what makes history exciting in the first place.

Story continues

“It kind of gives us a new way to think about the Foster family, both David and Elizabeth,” he said. “Finding the place name in the Methodist church records in 1843, before it appeared as the name for the county seat, it gives us a new way of viewing our history. I mean, the Methodists got that name from somebody, right? So, what if it came from her (Elizabeth)? How neat would that be?”

Amy Russell, head of genealogy and local history at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, agreed with Porter, adding that stumbling across the church record was “interesting luck.”

“We collect lots of boxes of stuff,” she said, “and every once in a while, we find something and say, ‘Hmm, that looks interesting.’ And we try to build a project on it. Because there is a lot of history that we don’t know, when you discover something that you’ve never heard of or seen before about a person, it kind of gives them more dimension.”

Like Porter, Russell said she couldn’t be 100% certain it was Elizabeth Foster who came up with the Kokomo name, but she added it’s a likely scenario.

Another person in attendance Monday evening thought so too.

Kokomo resident David Foster is the great-great-great-grandson of David and Elizabeth Foster.

A few years ago, David created the non-profit organization Kokomo Early History Learning Center, and he said it’s discoveries like the Methodist church record that help enhance the public’s knowledge of local history.

“Basically, what Gil talked about tonight, we’ve been talking about for a while,” he said. “And the reason I think she (Elizabeth) was the one (to name Kokomo) was because David had probably talked about (Chief) Kokomo around her, but she was the one that would have had conversations with the preachers that came here. … So, when Gil called me up and said, ‘Hey, we can’t prove this, but I want to talk about it,’ I said, ‘Let’s run with it, man.’

“And really, I think all of this just keeps people, in a general sense, interested in their own roots, too,” David added. “When we talk about something that was way back in the beginning of the community, I think it makes people say, ‘I wonder about my family. I wonder about my roots.’ And it just keeps that conversation going, which is a great thing.”