Apple TV+ orders A24 documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career

Apple TV+ will soon get a documentary about Steve Martin’s life and career as A24 will produce it alongside Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers’s Tremolo Productions. This will be another addition to the growing list of Apple Original documentaries.

As exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin’s doc is still untitled but will be broken into two parts. The film will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

“It’s somebody else’s take,” Martin tells THR of the process. “They found a lot of archival stuff. “They found a photo of my father in 1944 in Germany, touring Our Town with the USO.”

According to the publication, Steve Martin has been nominated for three Emmy Awards for his work on the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building and is the star of The Jerk, Roxanne, Parenthood, and more.

As of now, it’s unclear when the documentary will be available to users, as Apple has yet to announce this new project.

Recently, Apple TV+ announced a series order for the new dramedy Land of Women starring and executive produced by award-winning actress Eva Longoria, and that the streaming service will host the premiere event of the powerful limited series Five Days at Memorial in Los Angeles ahead of its August 12 global debut.

Since the launch of Apple TV+ in September of 2019, the streaming service has received a total of 1,115 awards nominations and accolades, and 250 award wins from the Oscars, including Best Picture, Critics Choice Awards, Writers Guild Association, Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Peabody Awards, and more.

This Steven Martin documentary will join some of the most prized shows in the Apple TV+ catalog, such as Ted Lasso, CODA, and Wolfwalkers.

