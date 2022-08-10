Benefit claimants may be eligible for extra £150 payment next month – who is eligible?





Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is a benefit payment administered by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for those who have a long-term health condition or disability. It is split into two separate components, a daily living part and mobility part, which are paid at either a higher or lower rate every month. However, in an attempt to address the cost of living crisis, the Government has launched a new payment of £150 to help those with a disability alongside PIP.

Those in receipt of other disability benefit payments outside of PIP are also able to access this cost of living support, including those who claim: Attendance Allowance Constant Attendance Allowance Disability Living Allowance for adults Disability Living Allowance for children Adult Disability Payment (which is available in Scotland) Child Disability Payment (which is available in in Scotland) Armed Forces Independence Payment War Pension Mobility Supplement READ MORE: State pension set to rise next year but 520,000 people will miss out

In order to be eligible for the £150 next month, PIP claimants must have received a benefit payment by May 25, 2022. It should be noted that if someone gets this cost of living payment and they are found to be ineligible for it later on, they may have to pay it back. Anyone who qualifies for the £150 in support will get it next month, sometime in September 2022. All payments will be delivered to the same bank or building society accounts that someone gets PIP paid into. DON’T MISS

Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, the director of the Woman’s Budget Group, shared why she believes the extra £150 cost of living payment is essential for those with a disability. Dr Stephenson explained: “The additional support for disabled people is particularly welcome and is recognition of their higher daily costs, as is the extension of support to people on legacy benefits and the decision that these lump sum payments will not count towards the benefit cap. “There is also some reassurance in the Chancellor’s commitment to maintain the uprating of benefits next year in line with this September’s inflation rate.” Despite this recent support package, criticism has been directed at the Government for only raising benefit payments last year by 3.1 percent. READ MORE: Britons in higher bracket can do 2 main things to reduce tax payments

This corresponded with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate for September 2021 and affected PIP. However, inflation in the UK is now at 9.4 percent and is forecast to be over 13 percent by the autumn. In light of this, experts like Dr Stephenson are pushing for a greater hike to benefit payments going forward. She added: “Benefit levels in the UK have been systematically eroded over the past 12 years, through a series of cuts and freezes, and have contributed to the crisis of incomes that we are now seeing.

“We need a long-term settlement that ensures that everyone receives support when they need it most – if they lose a job, become ill or disabled or have to leave an abusive relationship.” A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise people are struggling with rising prices which is why we are protecting millions of the most vulnerable families with at least £1,200 of direct payments, starting with the £326 cost of living payment, which has already been issued to more than seven million low income households. “Through our £37billion support package we are saving the typical employee over £330 a year through a tax cut, allowing people on Universal Credit to keep £1,000 more of what they earn, while all households will receive £400 energy payments. “Vulnerable families in England are also being supported by the Government’s Household Support Fund – which was boosted by £500million – to help pay for essentials.”