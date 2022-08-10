Britons brace for MORE hosepipe bans if faced with a dry winter, Thames Water warns

On Tuesday, the company announced that it will introduce a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks as the dry, hot weather continues. South East, Southern and Welsh Water have also announced bans in their regions.

The UK is facing drought after consistent hot weather and the direst first seven months of the year in decades.

Water companies have been warned by the Government to protect essential supplies heading into a “likely very dry autumn”.

Speaking to Sky News, Cathryn Ross, Thames Water’s director of strategy and external affairs, said that the likelihood of the dry weather continuing into the Autumn and even Winter means that a post-summer hosepipe ban can’t be “ruled out”.

She said: “The difficult thing about drought is you know when you go into a drought, you don’t know when you’re coming out.