Britons could be owed thousands in council tax as data shows some overpaid for 30 years

Dozens of households who spent up to 30 years overpaying their council tax are due thousands of pounds back in refunds. That’s according to an investigation which has found 79 households in the East Lothian Council region in Scotland are owed money back, while many other households south of the border could also be due refunds.

While many people’s council tax bills increased in April, figures show that nearly one million people have ended up paying too much and are actually due a refund.

Britons who have moved to a different area or experienced a change in circumstance are most likely to be affected and are being reminded to get in touch with their council to check.

The MoneySavingExpert website has a guide on how to check if people are due a refund and recommends contacting their local council if they think they have overpaid in error.

Gareth Shaw, deputy editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “While many councils do make an effort to track down those who have cash lying unclaimed, they are still staggeringly sitting on £150million worth of overpayments.”

