Call Of Duty Warzone: 10 Tips For Fortune’s Keep

Call of Duty: Warzone first introduced players to the latest map of Fortune’s Keep on June 22, 2022, with the launch of season 4 and is a smaller map in the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale series of installments.







Some players returning to Warzone might feel a bit intimidated by the latest map design, which feels more constricted and close-knit in comparison to the larger, more open, and high-rise exploration areas fondly known in the previous and fondly regarded map of Verdansk. Although, players may now be becoming more familiar with the key areas and points of interest in Fortune’s Keep, with strategies and tips for all kinds of players gradually taking shape, however long this map remains in the game.

10 Lighthouse Landing Point And Sniping Central

For players wondering about the best landing points in the Fortune’s Keep Map, the lighthouse area can be a strong place to start to gradually push forward. The lighthouse itself is bound to attract players fond of sniping and for good reason. It provides players with a good strategic advantage with its large, wide view of the map. It also provides more cover than the adjacent power grid, but is likely to draw player attention.

The zip line also provides a quick entrance and escape point. When ready to push forward, players can maneuver toward the Winery or stick to the outskirts of the Camp.





9 Keepers Of The Keep

The upper, internal stairs of The Keep and popular landing area give some excellent vantage points for players who enjoy sniping with weapons like the Kar98k or HDR, with decent views of the surrounding rooftop areas useful for spotting incoming players. The tops of stairwells are mainly self-contained, so players only need to watch out for stairwell stealth attacks while hunting for players through the windows.

Jumping out of windows and running along the rooftops, parkour style is also a handy getaway strategy if things start to get too dicey.

8 Gatehouse Guardians

The Gatehouse is a fast, frantic zone of the map which draws in lots of players. However, it does have two useful zips lines for quick entrances or exits, as well as a quad-door central building along the main walkway which can be defended as a camping spot.

The walkway bridges can leave players exposed with little cover, so it’s best to avoid staying out in the open for too long. Players need to move quickly in this chaotic zone to stay in the game.

7 Winery Wipe-out

The Winery is another player landing spot favorite. It is a collection of huddled, sometimes interconnected buildings with an external vineyard area at the back, which is useful for gaining some distance from the heat and resupplying. There are plenty of climbing vines to alternate from ground to rooftop, plus a main, large winery area featuring overlooking, penetrable windows, as well as a small internal ledge where campers are expected.

One tactic is to sneakily move from building to building hunting to hunt other players but avoid the main courtyard area and the bell tower, which can leave players vulnerable.

6 Underground Tunnel Systems

In the center of The Grotto towards the middle of the Fortune’s Keep map lies two large openings leading to an underground tunnel system that connects to the Smugglers Bay, the Overlook, and the Lighthouse zones. There is also a tunnel that links Smugglers Bay to the Overlook area on the southwest side of the map.

Like the Airport underground tunnels in Verdansk, players can parachute straight into the large Grotto holes and use them to sneak towards other areas of the map whilst quick-looting. This can be especially useful for game modes like Plunder which features in the latest map rotation playlist.





5 Prison Exit Points

Players who like to hug the perimeter of the map may find uses for the prison entrance and exit points in the dome-shaped landmark on the west side of the Terraces and Gatehouse areas.

When players descend to the lowest level of the dome, they will find a prison with numerous holes blasted into the cell walls, which lead outside to the rocky terrain. This can be perfect for players who like to grab loot and hunt other players around the edges, providing a quick route back into the action as needed.

4 Keep Looking Up – Vines And Ladders

Climbable vines and ladders are dotted about most areas of the map and can be useful for players to ascend and descend the terrain, particular for those players who like to quickly run in circles to try to catch or sneak up on other players.

They could in theory also be used for stealth tactics depending upon the location, as players can grab onto them and watch for players below, which could be more effective for taller vine areas around the perimeter of The Keep.

3 Player Tracking

As the Fortune’s Keep map is so intricate and complex in design, sometimes it’s best to follow and hunt players as soon as players spot them, particularly in areas like the Town. This zone is another popular landing point owing to the rooftops, where it can be easy to lose sight of other players in the maze of alleys and buildings.

It remains to be seen whether the complex design features or other aspects of Fortune’s Keep level design will feature in the highly anticipated upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map.

2 Defend One Area

For newcomers to multiplayer FPS games or players who may still be getting used to the design of Fortune’s Keep, it can be more effective just to focus on learning the ropes of one area and defending it, before moving on to other areas of the map. This way players can get to know each area’s strengths and weak spots, whilst learning more about and adjusting their own play styles.

There is no one area to defend in Warzone, so it’s really about player preference and learning which areas can be utilized for more success.





1 Deadly Distraction

Hiding in the corner of a room is one of the oldest tricks in the book that might be unknown to new Warzone players. This tactic isn’t level-specific and is also used to distract players in pursuit with sounds, like smashing one of the windows before hiding in a corner. Players may enter a room expecting a window escape, are distracted by the broken window, and are then attacked.

Regardless of map changes, it’s always important to be aware of and adapt the use of features like footsteps and smashing window sounds according to the situation and location.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

