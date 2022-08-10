Colgate-Palmolive Buys 3 Pet Food Plants for $700 Million

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Colgate-Palmolive Company announced in a press release that it would buy three dry pet food plants from Red Collar Pet Foods. The $700 million investment is intended to bolster global growth for Hill’s Pet Nutrition, which is owned by Colgate-Palmolive.

Hill’s will use the plants in Clinton, Oklahoma, Orangeburg, South Carolina, and Washington Court House, Ohio, to make dry pet food for its Science Diet and Prescription Diet brands.

Some 350 Red Collar employees in dry pet food operations will be transferred to Hill’s. Red Collar will oversee the dry pet food private label business during a transition period.

“This additional production capability will help us reach more pets with our science-led foods and enable us to raise the level of service we provide,” Hill’s President John Hazlin said.

The development coincides with the construction of Hill’s canned pet food manufacturing factory in Tonganoxie, Kansas, and a newly acquired canned pet food site in Italy.

Noel Wallace, chairman, president, and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive, said Hill’s is progressing amid investments and expansions. For example, Wallace cited the company’s Small Paws Innovation Center, a $30 million facility that opened last year to study small and miniature dog breeds’ behaviors, genetics, and nutrition.

Image Credit: Yaya Photos / Shutterstock.com

More from Business & Industry