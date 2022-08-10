Crate & Barrel Enhances Sustainability With Commitment to Eco-Friendly Products – Retail TouchPoints

Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. (CBH) is digging deeper into sustainability via corporate responsibility and responsible design across its Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace brands. The company shared its plans for a holistic approach as multiple retail businesses, particularly in the home and interiors categories, increase their eco efforts. The company outlined three 2025 goals that form its first urgent commitments to improve CBH products:

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified furniture; and 100% Greenguard Gold Certified Crate & Kids furniture.

CBH noted that it will enact increased transparency for tracking and reporting progress across its 2025 commitments.

In addition to the 2025 goals, CBH has outlined its holistic people- and planet-focused values as it embraces a more sustainable approach to business through:

“Our vision is to build a home with purpose in order to create happier and healthier communities for future generations,” said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings in a statement. “These goals represent our commitment to helping our people and the planet thrive while growing our business. This is just the beginning; we are on a journey driven by passion, transparency and accountability at every turn, to leave the world a better place than we found it.”