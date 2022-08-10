‘Decision taken by people who don’t understand’ Holmes hits out at BBC axing 5Live results

After expressing his upset about the BBC’s decision to axe the traditional football results, Eamonn Holmes discussed the history of the sporting results slot. The British broadcaster spoke of James Alexander Gordon a BBC presenter who read the classified football results for almost 40 years. Many former BBC presenters and sports fans have been slamming the BBC’s latest choice.

Mr Holmes said: “The Express saying it’s a BBC own goal… What they’re doing is, well they’ve already done it, they’ve axed the traditional football results run through on the radio.

“So I don’t know about that, let’s go to Paul Coyte for this one. I mean Saturday the football results, here are the classified football results, they used to be with James Alexander Gordon.”

Broadcaster Paul Coyte told GB News: “Exactly, yeah!”

Mr Holmes added: “What’s the reason given for this?”

Mr Coyte said: “I have absolutely no idea, I think they’re saying that the five-thirty kick-off’s on a Saturday is the reason.

“That’s when they do the football results, I mean get me wrong but isn’t it possible to maybe move the classified maybe five minutes earlier or ten minutes?

JUST IN: Supermum of seven boys describes hectic life-changing 175 nappies a week