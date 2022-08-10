Disabled at risk of being ‘priced out and forgotten’





Campaigners at charity Mencap fear that those with a learning disability are going to be “priced out and forgotten”. Back in May, former chancellor Rishi Sunak offered a £150 one-off payment to around six million disabled across the UK. But Mencap says the Government’s moves are “short-term solutions to long-term problems”.

The charity added: “They will not cushion people with a learning disability and their families from the combined rising costs of food and energy, let alone the additional cost that come with having a learning disability. “We want to see the Government, the energy regulator and providers and local authorities step up and start prioritising support for people with a learning disability.” The charity Sense found that 74 per cent of disabled said they will be unable to cope if prices continue to rise, and 68 per cent said the pressure is affecting their mental health. Mencap wants immediate increases in benefits in line with inflation because “April 2023 is too late”. Campaigners would also like to see the Warm Home Discount Scheme extended. Tom Marsland, at disability charity Scope, said: “The impact of projected massive price cap hikes will be horrific. “Disabled people often rely on energy-intensive equipment like electric wheelchairs, electric hoists or monitors. Disabled people simply cannot choose to turn off lifesaving equipment to reduce soaring energy bills. “Our disability energy support service has been inundated by disabled people in crisis with nowhere else to turn. “We can’t wait for announced government support to kick in. It needs to happen now.”

Richard Kramer, Sense chief executive, said: “While everyone is impacted by the current economic situation, disabled households are often hardest hit because of their circumstance.” Sense research has found over half of disabled households are in debt and nearly a third admit to skipping meals to save money. Mr Kramer added: “The costs disabled people and families face are not luxuries that can be cut, and ‘improved household budgeting’ will not solve the problem. “We urge any future PM to commit to tackling the inequalities that disabled children, adults and their families face.”

We used to have money for treats… Shelagh Thompson and her two disabled sons have been “hit hard” by the cost-of-living crisis. The 55-year-old from the Wirral, in North West England, is terrified about the future for her boys. And she is exhausted from doing 90-120 hours a week of unpaid care for David, 28, and Karl, 26. Both have PMLD (profound and multiple learning disabilities) – a term that’s used when someone has more than one disability, with the most significant being a learning disability, Speaking to the Express, Shelagh, 55, said: “Getting my sons out of the house is really important for their wellbeing but we’ve had to limit activities because of cost. Karl does rock climbing but that isn’t cheap, so we’ve cut back on how often he goes. “We used to use his birthday money for treats, but now it has to fund day-to-day activities. “David likes to go on long car journeys, but we’ve cut that down because of fuel costs – now we go for a walk up the road; it’s fine now but not when it’s cold and wet. “I don’t like to keep them in the house all day as it can have a negative impact, but everything costs money.”

Six months ago, petrol would cost the family about £70 a week – now it is more than £100. And they have also seen their energy bills shoot up from £199 a month to £300 a month, and this is going to rise further in the Autumn. Shelagh added: “Gas and electricity prices have been a real killer. “When there’s care staff here, I’ll leave the heating on overnight for them, but not when it’s just us – it worries me as David often gets cold and will end up getting into my to bed. “Electric heaters are too expensive, but I worry it’s going to be freezing in winter. “We used to do five loads of washing every day, but we’ve had to cut back. Karl has autism and likes his clothes to feel soft and smell clean, but we have to say no to th