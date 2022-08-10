East Morgan County Library News: Genealogy program set for Aug. 15 at the library in Brush

The East Morgan County Library District has a wide range of programs for all ages. As summer wraps up, we are sad to see some programs go for the year and excited for new ones!

While Story Time and Teen & Tween Book and Move Club will be happening on Friday, Aug. 12, our Children’s and Teen programming will be taking a break from Aug. 13 through Sept. 15. There will be no children’s or teen programs during this time as we prepare for the upcoming year. Stay tuned for children’s programming updates in September!

Our Adult programming will continue, starting with Gentle Yoga on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Also, on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m., you can bring your own craft or project you’ve been working on and join the adult crafting group! You may just get some new insight or spark some new crafting ideas!

Writer’s Workshop will take place on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Bring something you’ve written and receive encouragement or ideas on your work, and work with peers while enjoying light refreshments.

If you like non-fiction and family history, our Genealogy program may intrigue you! On Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m., join us for a program exploring different topics of genealogy.

On Aug. 25, we will hold our “Adults Only” program. This month you have the opportunity to embroider a felt bookmark! Registration is required as space is limited, so please call the library or stop in to register!

If all those events weren’t exciting enough, the People’s Market is on Wednesday evenings! Every Wednesday from now through Sept. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m., there will be exciting vendors in the library park! Come listen to the music, find some delicious homemade food items, explore handmade items that are made locally, browse the used book sale, come inside to find items to borrow, and more!

If you are looking for more adventure before winter hits, we still have Colorado State Parks Backpacks to check out! They are loaded with a day pass for the state parks, information, binoculars, and activity ideas for all ages! They can be checked out at the front desk for one week.

As always, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 970-842-4596 or come in to chat with a staff member! We look forward to seeing you the next time you are in!

This weekly article is written by staff at the East Morgan County Library in Brush.